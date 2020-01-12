Kaleshwaram Project fortified with police stations and paramilitary base camps for a close watch

The State police machinery has decided to open permanent police stations along the shores of river Godavari to provide adequate security and safety to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) from possible attacks by Maoists owing to its location. Its close to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with known Maoist prresence and activity.

As a defensive measure police had started construction of a permanent Kaleshwaram Police Station building at Kannepalli Pump House for close surveillance of the KLIP. The police station is being coming in three floors to accommodate even central paramilitary forces personnel. Besides, the police opened Palmela Police Station which is currently being operated from Ambetpalli village.

Reinforcements for combing ops

As a reinforcement, police have also decided to set up permanent base camps at Medigadda and Annaram barrages for central paramilitary forces for close surveillance of the reservoirs and conduct combing in the region whenever necessary.

In a bid to check naxalite intrusion from Chhattisgarh, police had opened two outposts on either side of the inter-State bridge across the river Godavari at Kaleshwaram connecting Telangana with Maharashtra. Personnel manning the outposts were regularly conducting vehicle checks on the route. “Police stations at Kaleshwaram and Palmela to provide adequate security to the KLIP are the need of the hour because of its strategic location, and to keep close surveillance about possible naxalite intrusion,” sources maintained.

Upgraded and expanded

Ever since the KLIP was taken up in 2016, the State police had provided adequate security for the smooth construction of the project without any untoward incident by opening a central paramilitary forces base camp at Medigadda project near Ambetpalli village. Similarly, in order to strengthen the police forces in the region, the police had upgraded the Mahadevpur Police Station with an Inspector and a DSP rank officer. The DSP rank officer is operating from Kataram circle.

Moreover, “following a surge in pilgrims and tourists to the temple shrine as well as KLIP, these measures became important and necessary”, added the sources.