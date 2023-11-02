ADVERTISEMENT

Kaleshwaram is a blessing and Congress a curse, says KTR

November 02, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao termed Kaleshwaram project as a blessing for Telangana and the Congress party as a curse for the country.

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kaleshwaram, he ridiculed Mr. Gandhi for claiming the expansion joints as cracks and said it only reflected his awareness levels. Mr. Gandhi, along with Congress State president Revanth Reddy, shared a picture on ‘X’ at the expansion joints.

Mr. Rao said Mr. Gandhi’s understanding levels were poor. Neither was he aware of history nor did he learn. Repeating the same script which was full of lies is what he does and he should change his script writer. He said Mr. Gandhi had no right to talk about corruption when his family was accused in the National Herald case and more so with Mr. Revanth Reddy by his side. He claimed that Mr. Reddy was a corrupt leader who was caught red-handed in the ‘Cash-for-vote’ case. Congress has acquired the name of ‘Scamgress’ due to the scams during their rule.

Mr. Rama Rao wondered about the allegations of ₹ 1 lakh crore corruption in ₹ 80,000 crore project. He said the Congress government prepared the Pranahita Chevella project at an estimate of ₹40,000 crore with no reservoirs and canals. It is natural for the project costs to go high after 15 years, he said.

