‘Kaleshwaram DPR not given to Centre’

Congress Member of Legislative Council and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has misled the Central government and the people of Telangana by not submitting the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Kaleshwaram project while seeking national status for it.

At a press conference here, he said that the Central government has claimed that it has not received the DPR so far while Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is silent on it. “If the government has sent the DPR to the Centre, it should make those details public. Or else it is assumed that KCR is misleading people,” he said.

Advising Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to move a privilege motion against the Central government in Rajya Sabha if the Centre was lying, Mr. Reddy asked KCR to take moral responsibility for not getting national status for the Kaleshwaram Project. He accused both the Centre and State of discriminating against the people of Telangana by pushing the State into a huge debt. He accused KCR of taking up the Kaleshwaram project for his personal benefit rather than State’s interests.