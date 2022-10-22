‘Kaleshwaram, biggest national scam’

Why has BJP failed to order an inquiry, asks Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila alleged that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS) was the biggest scam in India that took place in recent times involving about ₹70,000 crore and it was no less than 2G scam or coal scam that took place in the past. She questioned why the BJP Government at the Centre failed to take action despite its Ministers telling day in and day out about the corruption and her submitting evidence to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Comptroller Auditor General (CAG).

“The corruption in Kaleshwaram has crossed the State limits as Central Finance agencies have extended loans. The project was redesigned only for commissions. The project designed by late Chief Minister Y.S Rajashekhara Reddy was aimed at providing irrigation for about 16 lakh acres whereas the redesigning by Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao aimed at providing for 18 lakh acres and cost escalation was to ₹1.2 lakh crore,” said Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters here on Saturday, adding that irrigation was supplied only to 57,000 acres last year, an open admission by Chief Minister himself. She said that the government had to commence loan repayment of ₹13,000 crore per year from next year. She said that the CAG had assured to look into the issue when the complaint was lodged. She also questioned why the opposition parties were silent on the issue.

Referring to the Munugode byelection, Ms. Sharmila said that it was the ‘most expensive’ election in India involving spending of ₹1,000 crore by all political parties. She alleged that leaders of political parties were being bought like ‘cattle in the market’ and it was shame on their part.

Answering a question, the YSRTP leader opined that Mr. Chandrashekar Rao may not opt for early elections. The YSRTP would contest all the 119 seats in the State, she added.

On the Praja Prasathanam Pada Yatra, Ms. Sharmila said that there was a very good response from the public and it may be concluded in Warangal district in December.