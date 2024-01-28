Kaleshwaram a big fraud thrusted on Telangana: Congress

January 28, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Stating that the Kaleswaram project was a big fraud of this generation thrusted on Telangana, Congress has welcomed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s decision to form a committee with the experts of Central Water Commission, National Dam Safety Authority and engineering experts to discuss the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan alleged that the Kaleshwaram fraud was done directly under former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said even three months after the collapse of the Medigadda barrage, the engineering officials concerned were evasive in their responses and their sincerity is in question.

He alleged that the engineering officials put aside the interests of people and State, and bowed down to the feet of contractors and protected their interests, and disgraced Telangana in front of the country.

He said the contractors shirked their responsibilities and looted public money. All these contractors should be blacklisted and if they have been entrusted with other tasks in the State, they should be avoided, he said, urging the government to keep a close eye on what they do.

Mr. Niranjan said that no one has been held responsible for such a grave damage and no FIR was filed against anyone. Immediate action should be taken based on the vigilance report, he said, urging the government to see whether a trial was possible with a sitting judge.

He further said that people have faith in the new Congress government and it should take corrective measures immediately avoiding officials who were part of the Kaleshwaram project.