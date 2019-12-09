Kalaripayattu way to kick out trouble

In the wake of rising crime against women, the district administration here is equipping girls with self-defence techniques through Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial arts form of Kerala.

It was Collector A. Sri Devasena who decided to launch the martial arts training for the nearly 12,000 girl students in government schools and colleges of the district. Accordingly, 30 special trainers from Kerala have been roped in.

Skills on show

The girl students of Zilla Parishad High School in Godavarikhani would exhibit Kalaripayattu techniques before Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during her visit to the district on December 11.

The Collector visited the school on Monday to inspect the training.

In Kalaripayattu, the students are taught to defend themselves first with sticks, then with weapons and shields of metal.

Training is also given in bare-hand fighting techniques and self-defence for situations when one is unarmed.

Governor arriving today

The Collector also visited NTPC-Ramagundam where the Governor would make a night halt after inspecting the Saraswathi barrage of Kaleshwaram project in the district soon after her arrival in the district on December 10 evening.

On December 11, the Governor would also inspect the avenue plantation in Ramagundam municipality, inspect the cloth bag manufacturing unit in Basanthnagar and Sabala sanitary napkin unit in Peddapalli and Kasulapalli village as part of the Swachh Bharat sanitation and cleanliness drive.