Kakatiya varsity teachers’ association accuses former VC of illegal shifting files  

The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT), Warangal, has called for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities committed by the former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kakatiya University, Prof. T. Ramesh, during his tenure.

In a press note, the president and secretary, Prof. T. Srinivas and M. Estari, claimed that the former VC allegedly shifted crucial files from the VC office immediately after the government announced a Vigilance investigation into his irregularities. They also accused the former VC of disabling CCTV cameras in the VC lodge to destroy illegal files and conceal the identities of people who visited the lodge.

The duo stated that a formal complaint had been submitted to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department and the in-charge VC, Vakati Karuna, seeking urgent action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.