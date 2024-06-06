GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kakatiya varsity teachers’ association accuses former VC of illegal shifting files  

Published - June 06, 2024 01:11 pm IST - HANAMKONDA  

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT), Warangal, has called for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities committed by the former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kakatiya University, Prof. T. Ramesh, during his tenure.

In a press note, the president and secretary, Prof. T. Srinivas and M. Estari, claimed that the former VC allegedly shifted crucial files from the VC office immediately after the government announced a Vigilance investigation into his irregularities. They also accused the former VC of disabling CCTV cameras in the VC lodge to destroy illegal files and conceal the identities of people who visited the lodge. 

The duo stated that a formal complaint had been submitted to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department and the in-charge VC, Vakati Karuna, seeking urgent action. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.