Kakatiya varsity teachers’ association accuses former VC of illegal shifting files  

The Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT), Warangal, has called for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities committed by the former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Kakatiya University, Prof. T. Ramesh, during his tenure.

In a press note, the president and secretary, Prof. T. Srinivas and M. Estari, claimed that the former VC allegedly shifted crucial files from the VC office immediately after the government announced a Vigilance investigation into his irregularities. They also accused the former VC of disabling CCTV cameras in the VC lodge to destroy illegal files and conceal the identities of people who visited the lodge.

The duo stated that a formal complaint had been submitted to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department and the in-charge VC, Vakati Karuna, seeking urgent action.