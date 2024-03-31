Kakatiya University unanimously approves ₹431.20 crore budget for 2024-25

March 31, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The 39th Academic Senate meeting of Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, unanimously approved the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday.

Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh and attended by Registrar P. Malla Reddy along with other senate members, the budget presentation was led by P. Amaraveni, dean of the Faculty of Commerce, and principal.

The university’s projected revenues stand at ₹431.20 crore, with estimated expenditures totaling ₹449.73 crore, resulting in a deficit of ₹8.08 crore. Of the total funds, ₹134.94 crore were sanctioned by the State Government as grant-in-aid, while other resources contributed ₹296.26 crore. Internal resources encompass ₹32.81 crore from UGC arrears, ₹8 crore from academic and tuition fee, ₹24.28 crore from miscellaneous sources, and ₹58.79 crore from the Examination Branch, among others.

Notably, over 60% of the budget, amounting to ₹207.44 crore, is allocated towards salaries for regular employees and pensions, with ₹63.44 crore designated for examinations and academic activities. The university anticipates receiving ₹44 crore from RUSA grants for research-cum-infrastructure and developmental endeavours.

During the session, the senate also gave its approval for the annual reports of the preceding year 2022-23. Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh highlighted the university’s accomplishments, including securing an NAAC “A+” grade, hosting the 82nd Indian History Congress, successful Ph.D. admissions, and infrastructural advancements such as the K.Hub and P.V. Knowledge Centre.

The Vice-Chancellor addressed long-pending issues by enhancing wages for daily-wage employees and promised similar enhancements for casual and lump-sum employees. The university has also undertaken compassionate appointments, cleared arrears for pensioners, and implemented pay revisions despite financial constraints.

Former Vice-Chancellors V. Gopal Reddy suggested introducing skill and job-oriented courses to bolster internal resources, while Vidyavati emphasised the urgent need to appoint regular faculty to address staff shortages and enhance research efforts.

Ampasayya Naveen, an academic senate member, commended the Vice-Chancellor for achieving NAAC “A+” grade amidst various challenges. Registrar P. Malla Reddy highlighted academic advancements, including the introduction of new courses and reforms in the examination branch.

A documentary showcasing the university’s achievements was presented by Public Relations Officer Prudvi Raju Vallala, and the session concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Finance Officer T. Rajaiah, following a welcome address by Assistant Registrar Kola Shankar.

