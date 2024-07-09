Kakatiya University to receive ₹35 crore RUSA funds

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, will receive ₹35 crore sanctioned under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme in a couple of days.

A total of ₹50 crore was sanctioned to KU under RUSA by the Centre in collaboration with the State government. The funds, distributed in a 60:40 ratio, were initially allocated in 2020. In the earlier phase, ₹15 crore was released for the construction and infrastructure development of the K-HUB building. Principal Secretary for Higher Education and State Project Director, RUSA, Burra Venkatesham, and the State Project Officer, RUSA, Dr. Soundarya Joseph, who attended the meeting, decided to release the funds soon.

The allocation includes ₹23 crore designated for five research centres and ₹12 crore for individual projects undertaken by teaching faculty across various departments. These funds will facilitate the purchase of equipment, provide junior research fellowships, and cover other research-related expenditures.

A meeting held on Monday in Hyderabad, chaired by the in-charge Vice-Chancellor Vakati Karuna, included the KU Registrar, Prof. P. Malla Reddy, and the RUSA Nodal Officer, KU, Prof. R. Mallikarjuna Reddy. During the meeting, Vakati Karuna expressed her satisfaction with the ₹50 crore RUSA funding, emphasising the importance of quality research. She urged the professors involved to conduct their research diligently and within the stipulated timeframe, aiming to elevate Kakatiya University’s standing in the research domain.

Ms. Karuna also stressed the importance of collaboration with national and international organiations, encouraging the involvement of scientists from prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIITs to enhance the research projects’ effectiveness. “This funding marks a significant step forward for Kakatiya University, underscoring its commitment to advancing research and development in higher education. We will receive the funds in a couple of days,” said KU Registrar Prof. P. Malla Reddy.