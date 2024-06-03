GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kakatiya University signs MoU with Bourntec Solutions for GIS training and employment opportunities 

Published - June 03, 2024 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
KU VC Vakati Karuna, Registrar Prof P. Malla Reddy and representatives of the Bourntec Solutions during the signing of an MoU in Hyderabad on Monday.

KU VC Vakati Karuna, Registrar Prof P. Malla Reddy and representatives of the Bourntec Solutions during the signing of an MoU in Hyderabad on Monday.

 

Kakatiya University’s Department of Geology and Bourntec Solutions Pvt Ltd., Hyderabad, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Secretariat here on Monday. The agreement was endorsed by Mr. G. Yugender Reddy, Chief Growth Officer of Bourntec Solutions and Prof. P. Malla Reddy, Registrar of KU, in the presence of Vakati Karuna, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of KU, Warangal.

According to Head of the Department of Geology, Prof. R. Mallikarjuna Reddy, this MoU is aimed at providing training in advanced GIS technology to both the teaching staff and students. The company will align the training with the university’s curriculum and its own requirements, enhancing long-term employment prospects for students. Additionally, Bourntec will provide expertise for both theoretical and practical education in GIS during the training period.

“The training and internship program will commence with the third semester of the MSc Geology programme and extend through the fourth semester. Students selected for the internship will receive a stipend of ₹7,000 per month for the first twelve months. Graduates of the MSc Geology programme may be offered placement opportunities based on Bourntec’s demand for skilled human resources. Furthermore, Bourntec Solutions will collaborate with the university to develop a sustainable employment strategy for MSc Geology students,” Mr Reddy added.

