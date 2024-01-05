Kakatiya University Assistant Registrar lands in ACB trap

January 05, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday trapped Kakatiya University (KU) Assistant Registrar/Audit Officer while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a milk distributor to process pending bills pertaining to supply of milk and curd to the hostel messes on campus.

According to ACB sources, Singasarapu Kistaiah demanded and accepted the bribe amount from the complainant Pendem Rajender for processing the pending bills of ₹9,24,806 and also a reward for the previous bills processed earlier.

The ACB team under the supervision of the Warangal range DSP P.Sambaiah laid the trap following a complaint lodged by Rajender and caught the accused while he was allegedly receiving the illegal gratification at his office chambers here.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way.

