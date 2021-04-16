Kakarla Subba Rao passed away

Hyderabad

Noted medical professional and NIMS former director Kakarla Subbarao passed away on Friday.

He was admitted to a private hospital a month ago for age-related ailments and he passed away while undergoing treatment. Dr. Subbarao, who was conferred Padmasri in 2000 for rendering yeomen services in the medical field, was born in an agricultural family of Krishna district in 1925.

He completed his schooling in Challapalli and collegiate education in Hindu College of Machilipatnam before obtaining a medical degree from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. He went to the United States to pursue higher medical sciences in 1951 and worked in hospitals in New York and Baltimore.

He returned to India in 1956, but flew back to the U.S. in 1970 where he worked as radiologist, his field of specialisation. He was also the founder president of Telugu Association of North America.

He returned to India after a call given by the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao exhorting Telugus abroad to work for the motherland and took over the reins of NIMS.

He strove for the improvement of every department in the hospital. NIMS grew leaps and bounds under his supervision to compete with corporate hospitals.