ADVERTISEMENT

Kadiyam Srihari backstabbed KCR, alleges Aroori Ramesh  

April 22, 2024 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - JANGAON  

Mr. Ramesh lambasted Mr. Srihari, whose daughter Kavya is contesting the Warangal Parliament election as the Congress nominee, labelling him as corrupt. 

The Hindu Bureau

Warangal Lok Sabha BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh speaking to mediapersons at Devaruppula on Sunday.

The BJP candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Aroori Ramesh has alleged that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari had conspired to scuttle the growth of Madiga leaders in erstwhile Warangal district for his political gains. He also accused Mr. Srihari of backstabbing BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao despite the former offering the MP ticket to his daughter Kavya. 

Addressing a press conference at Devaruppula mandal centre of Palakurthy Assembly constituency in the district on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh lambasted Mr. Srihari, whose daughter Kavya is contesting the Warangal Parliament election as the Congress nominee, labelling him as corrupt. 

Alleging that the Congress government in the State failed to fulfil the promises made during the Assembly poll campaign, he stated that BJP workers would make the people aware of the failures of Revanth Reddy’s government. “If Narendra Modi comes to power again, the BJP will work towards ensuring national security as well as social security and economic security in the country,” the former MLA from Wardhannapet said, and promised that the BJP would strive to protect the interests of the marginalised sections.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Warangal / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US