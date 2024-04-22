GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kadiyam Srihari backstabbed KCR, alleges Aroori Ramesh  

Mr. Ramesh lambasted Mr. Srihari, whose daughter Kavya is contesting the Warangal Parliament election as the Congress nominee, labelling him as corrupt. 

April 22, 2024 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - JANGAON  

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Lok Sabha BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh speaking to mediapersons at Devaruppula on Sunday.

Warangal Lok Sabha BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh speaking to mediapersons at Devaruppula on Sunday.

The BJP candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Aroori Ramesh has alleged that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari had conspired to scuttle the growth of Madiga leaders in erstwhile Warangal district for his political gains. He also accused Mr. Srihari of backstabbing BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao despite the former offering the MP ticket to his daughter Kavya. 

Addressing a press conference at Devaruppula mandal centre of Palakurthy Assembly constituency in the district on Sunday, Mr. Ramesh lambasted Mr. Srihari, whose daughter Kavya is contesting the Warangal Parliament election as the Congress nominee, labelling him as corrupt. 

Alleging that the Congress government in the State failed to fulfil the promises made during the Assembly poll campaign, he stated that BJP workers would make the people aware of the failures of Revanth Reddy’s government. “If Narendra Modi comes to power again, the BJP will work towards ensuring national security as well as social security and economic security in the country,” the former MLA from Wardhannapet said, and promised that the BJP would strive to protect the interests of the marginalised sections.  

Related Topics

Warangal / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.