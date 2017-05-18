Kadiyam meets Venkaiah, Javadekar in Delhi

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Wednesday met Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar at their respective officers here and discussed issues of concern related to Telangana State.

In a representation to them, Mr. Srihari sought early orders from the Union government on the unification of the services of the teachers of the Government Schools and the teachers of the Local Body Schools i.e., schools of the Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads.

It pointed out that the issue has been under litigation since 1998, from the time of a combined Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a situation where the School Education Department could not fill large number of vacancies.

Finally orders were received from the Supreme Court on September 30, 2015 wherein the Supreme Court said “the State government is at liberty to send a proposal to the Centre for obtaining the approval of the President to integrate the Teachers of Panchayat Samities and Zilla Parishads, who are also government servants, with the existing local cadres of teachers.”

It said that based on these directions, the Chief Secretary, Telangana State has addressed a communication to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the amendments to the Presidential Order, 1975, ‘retrospectively’ to bring in Unification of these Services. Mr. Srihari urged the Union Ministers to expedite the matter and issue necessary orders at the earliest.

The Ministry of Home Affairs held two Meetings.