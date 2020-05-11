Former deputy chief minister and MLC Kadiyam Srihari on Monday alleged that the Central government was showing indifference towards the migrant labour during the present corona pandemic. Addressing media persons in Station Ghanpur Kadiyam said the State government of Telangana under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been initiating several measures, including the farmer-friendly concept of paddy procurement at the doorstep during the pandemic. The Centre’s directive for the procurement of 50 lakhs metric tonnes of paddy was accomplished by Telangana with a whopping 60 % procurement of 30 lakhs metric tonnes in the State. Ridiculing the remarks of Congress and BJP over the farm procurement process as politically motivated , the MLC appealed to them to come to the aid of farmer rather if they have got humanitarian outlook towards the agriculture sector.
Kadiyam flays Centre’s attitude to migrants
KCR alone helping farmers, says former deputy chief minister
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story