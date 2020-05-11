Kadiyam flays Centre’s attitude to migrants

Former deputy chief minister and MLC Kadiyam Srihari on Monday alleged that the Central government was showing indifference towards the migrant labour during the present corona pandemic. Addressing media persons in Station Ghanpur Kadiyam said the State government of Telangana under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been initiating several measures, including the farmer-friendly concept of paddy procurement at the doorstep during the pandemic. The Centre’s directive for the procurement of 50 lakhs metric tonnes of paddy was accomplished by Telangana with a whopping 60 % procurement of 30 lakhs metric tonnes in the State. Ridiculing the remarks of Congress and BJP over the farm procurement process as politically motivated , the MLC appealed to them to come to the aid of farmer rather if they have got humanitarian outlook towards the agriculture sector.