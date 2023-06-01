Kadapa MP’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy files bail petition

June 01, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union government’s counsel on Thursday informed Telangana High Court that no look out circular (LOC) was issued against Cherukuri Sailaja, managing director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited. The counsel appeared before Justice K. Sarath in a petition filed by Ms. Sailaja seeking direction to set aside the LOC reportedly issued against her in connection with the cases being investigated by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department pertaining to the chit fund related matters.

The AP government counsel told the court that the petitioner had left for the U.S.A. without securing any permissions from the government. The counsel said the government had no objection for the return of the petitioner, who apprehended that CID officials may take coercive steps against her, to India. The judge reserved orders in the matter.

In a separate matter, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy (who was arrested by the CBI in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case on April 16) on Thursday filed a petition in CBI court seeking bail.

The petitioner, who was recently treated for cardiac-related issues in NIMS, was sent back to the prison. He requested the court to grant him bail on health grounds.

