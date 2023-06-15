Kabali producer arrested for possession of cocaine 

June 15, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Operations Team of Madhapur and Rajendranagar police on Tuesday arrested Telugu film producer-distributor Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary for alleged possession of cocaine.

The police on Wednesday said they seized 90 sachets, weighing about 82.75 grams of cocaine, ₹2 lakh cash from his possession near Kismathpur crossroads, where he was attempting to sell the contraband.

Popularly known as KP Chowdary, the police said the accused was a former film producer and distributor. He produced the Telugu version of Rajnikanth-starrer Kabali in 2016, and was later a distributor for movies like Sardar Gabbarsingh, Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Kanithan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following losses in the film field, the police said that he moved to Goa, started and operated Ohm Club for some time. Allegedly, while in Goa, he took to drugs along with his friends and some celebrities, the police said.

While returning to Hyderabad in April this year, he carried the sachets of cocaine procured from one Petit Ebuzer alias Gabrial, a Nigerian national living in Goa. He had used or gave to friends some 10 sachets and was left with 90 sachets or 82.75 grams.

The police booked Mr. Chowdary under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. His seller in Goa Mr. Gabrial, against whom the Raidurgam police has already booked a narcotics case this year, is yet to be arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.