KA Paul complains against banners

Evangelist K.A.Paul called for the illegal flexi boards and banners to be pulled down wherever possible by vigilante activists irrespective of their party affliation.

Expressing annoyance at the indiscriminate erection of flexi boards across the city on the occasion of TRS party plenum, Mr.Paul, who visited the GHMC head office to lodge a complaint against the same, said it went against the very same prohibition spelled out by TRS Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

Law is the same for every one, and Telangana is still a democracy, not a dictatorship, he said.