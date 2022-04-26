KA Paul complains against banners
Evangelist K.A.Paul called for the illegal flexi boards and banners to be pulled down wherever possible by vigilante activists irrespective of their party affliation.
Expressing annoyance at the indiscriminate erection of flexi boards across the city on the occasion of TRS party plenum, Mr.Paul, who visited the GHMC head office to lodge a complaint against the same, said it went against the very same prohibition spelled out by TRS Minister K.T.Rama Rao.
Law is the same for every one, and Telangana is still a democracy, not a dictatorship, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.