K. Vijayarama Rao passes away

March 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - hyderabad

Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and former Minister K. Viajayrama Rao passed away at Apollo Hospital here on Monday, following brief illness. He was 87 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife passed away a few years ago.

Vijayarama Rao was handpicked by former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao to head the CBI at a crucial juncture of his term, when he was heading a minority government, marked by charges of bribing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to stay in power. At that time, he was in the rank of Director General of Police in-charge of half a dozen wings of police, including the Crime Investigation Department.

Belonging to the 1959 batch of IPS, Vijayarama Rao was born in Eturunagaram of erstwhile Warangal district but had his early education in Nellore and higher studies in Madras University. His mother hailed from Venkatagiri in Nellore district.

After doing his BA (Honours) from Madras University, Rao got a job as a lecturer at S.R.R. Government Degree College in Karimnagar. In the following year, he was selected to the IPS.

He twice served as the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad and twice as Intelligence chief. He was Commissioner in the early eighties and again a few years later. As head of Intelligence in the rank of Deputy Inspector General during the Chief Ministership of Vengal Rao, he guided the State government in the proceedings of the Bhagava Commission that was set up by the Janata Party government to go into police excesses and encounter killings of Naxalites. He was again head of Intelligence in the rank of Inspector General in NTR’s regime.

Vijayaram Rao joined politics on a call given by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to people who were neutral to politics. He was given TDP ticket to contest Assembly elections from Khairatabad in 1999 when he defeated then Congress strongman of the constituency P. Janardhan Reddy. He was straightaway inducted into the Cabinet as Commercial Taxes Minister and later shifted to Roads and Buildings.

He quit the TDP to join the TRS but was never active in the latter party. He was brother-in-law of former Congress MLA of Karimnagar V. Jagapathi Rao.

CM condoles

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the deathof Vijayarama Rao. The Chief Minister said that the services rendered by Vijayarama Rao as a Government official and people’s representative were commendable.

KCR recalled his association with Vijayarama Rao. The CM prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister decided to conduct the last rites of the late former minister with full state honours . He directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar condoled the death of the former CBI Director.

