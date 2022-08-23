K. Venkat Reddy plans to stay away from Munugode campaign

He writes to Sonia Gandhi on staying away from Monday’s meeting with Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stayed away from a meeting with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra held at New Delhi on Monday and shot a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi making it clear that he wished to stay away from Munugode campaign to his “self-esteem and pride” due to continued humiliation.

In a letter addressed to Ms. Gandhi, Mr. Venkat Reddy reiterated that he would remain a loyal party worker of the Indian National Congress serving the people of Telangana. He brought to the party chief’s notice the orchestrated attacks on him from within the party by a certain section.

“The attacks on me and my integrity from within the party are extremely heartbreaking as I am being targeted by a particular section despite my being a loyal worker of the party for three decades,” he said. He reminded the party chief that he had extended full support to A. Revanth Reddy as Telangana PCC chief in spite of he being a recent addition to the party with larger goal to bring the party back to power in the State.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy and his core team were attacking him (Mr. Venkat Reddy) personally with below-the-belt remarks and such attacks were increasing by day, Mr. Venkat Reddy said adding that such actions were also bringing disgrace to the party among the people of Telangana. It had become a habit to that section to disrespect several other senior leaders too in the party who had been serving for the party cause sincerely for long.

As if it was not enough, that section was also disrespecting the seniors by comparing them with home guards and likening Mr. Revanth Reddy to a regular recruit IPS officer.