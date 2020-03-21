K. Sridhar Reddy is Nalgonda BJP dist. chief

Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and a businessman hailing from Nagarjunasagar constituency, assumed charge as the party’s district president here on Friday.

Along with his family and leaders from across the State, he joined Nukala Narsimha Reddy, the outgoing chief, and performed puja at the party headquarters.

Speaking to the press after taking charge, Mr. Reddy thanked his State leaders for his appointment and said the party is filled with new enthusiasm under its State president Bandi Sanjay.

Unkept promises

“Nalgonda has a lot of problems, and none of Chief Minister KCR’s promises during electioneering in 2014 or 2018 here, have been fulfilled. Half of lands in Nalgonda can not still be irrigated due to lack of water,” he said. Taking up movements to achieve those promises and strengthening the party among people will be the priority, the new president said.