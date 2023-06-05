K. Prathapa Reddy is new chairman of APGVB

June 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

K. Prathapa Reddy, a banker with over two decades of experience, is the new chairman of the Warangal-headquartered Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB). Mr. Reddy, who will be chairman for five years, took over the charge from K. Praveen Kumar, APGVB said in a release on Monday.

A deputy general manager with the State Bank of India (SBI), he had successfully led the Real Estate Housing Business Unit (REHBU) at SBI Bhopal circle. While working for SBI, Mr. Reddy had handled domestic as well as foreign assignments, including commercial credit, and brings with him expertise in operational and administration areas.

He had held various positions, including that of the regional manager of Nizamabad and Himayat Nagar regions, overseeing rural, semi-urban, urban, and metro branches. He also served as the head of the agriculture development branch and retail assets centralised processing centre of SBI in Hyderabad.

One of the most profitable regional rural banks in the country, APGVB in 2022-23 registered a 28.61% increase in net profit to a record ₹1,046 crore. The bank is sponsored by SBI and caters to customers across 28 districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through 771 branches.