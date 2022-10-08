K. Prabhakar Reddy is TRS candidate for Munugode

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced former MLA and constituency in-charge Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS candidate for the Munugode byelection.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has named former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate for the byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency.

The nominations for election opened on Friday with the issue of election notification and would continue till October 14 with holiday on October 8 (second Saturday) and 9 (Sunday).

The choice of candidate fell on Mr. Reddy after hectic consultations within the party owing to the emergence of multiple aspirants for the ticket. A large group of elected representatives of the party in the constituency also threatened to work for the defeat of Mr. Reddy if his candidature was finalised. They relented with the intervention of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS is making all-out efforts to win the byelection, having lost at Huzurabad and Dubbak in the past but regaining Nagarjunasagar. The party has announced 86 in-charges led by Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and G. Jagdish Reddy for the campaign. They included Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders.

Each of them will be in-charge of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies in rural areas and two divisions in municipalities. They were assigned four hundred voters each.

Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao issued the B-form to Mr. Prabhakar Reddy to file his nomination on Monday. He also handed over a cheque for ₹40 lakh to Mr. Reddy to meet his election expenditure. The Congress has already selected Palvai Sravanthi but the BJP is yet to formally announce the candidature of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy though his selection was as good as over. He will also file his nomination on Monday.