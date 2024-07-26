K. Padmaja is SCR’s first woman PCCM

K. Padmaja of Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS), 1991 batch, took charge as the first woman Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) at the Rail Nilayam on Thursday. Prior to the present assignment, she was working as chief transportation planning manager, and during her illustrious career spanning over 30 years with the Indian Railways, Ms. Padmaja, who holds a bachelor’s degree in science and education, has held several other key positions across the SCR, including chief passenger traffic manager and chief freight traffic manager, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.