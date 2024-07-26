ADVERTISEMENT

K. Padmaja is SCR’s first woman PCCM

Published - July 26, 2024 10:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

K. Padmaja of Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS), 1991 batch, took charge as the first woman Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) at the Rail Nilayam on Thursday. Prior to the present assignment, she was working as chief transportation planning manager, and during her illustrious career spanning over 30 years with the Indian Railways, Ms. Padmaja, who holds a bachelor’s degree in science and education, has held several other key positions across the SCR, including chief passenger traffic manager and chief freight traffic manager, said a press release.

