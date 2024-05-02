GIFT a SubscriptionGift
K. Narayana accuses BJP dispensation at the Centre of targeting political opponents

Two chief ministers have already been put behind bars and a notice has been served on another Chief Minister for questioning BJP’s policies, CPI national secretary alleged

May 02, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India national secretary K. Narayana addressing the party cadres at a meeting held in Khammam on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K Narayana has alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was flagrantly misusing power to target political opponents in the midst of election season.

Two chief ministers (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren) have already been put behind bars and a notice has been served on another Chief Minister (Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy) for questioning BJP’s policies, he alleged.

He was addressing a meeting of the CPI cadres from the seven Assembly segments of Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in Khammam on Thursday. The meeting was convened to drum up support for the Congress party candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha seat R. Raghuram Reddy.

Mr. Narayana flayed the BJP for its ‘400 paar’ election slogan alleging that the BJP was conspiring to change the Constitution and continue its dictatorial rule by winning the Lok Sabha elections by hook or crook. “The ruling BJP is resorting to politics of polarisation and intensified its divisive tactics fearing its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” he charged.

Terming the BRS as a spent force, he said there are no takers for BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rhetoric.

He called upon people to vote for the Congress candidate in the traditional Left bastion of Khammam to ensure the victory of INDIA block in the crucial Lok Sabha elections. CPI State secretary and Kothagudem MLA K. Sambasiva Rao, ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao and candidate Mr. Raghuram Reddy and others spoke.

