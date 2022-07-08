K. Laxman sworn in Rajya Sabha member

Former MLA and BJP National OBC president K. Laxman took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha in the presence of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.

National general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Mr. Laxman and congratulated him on the occasion.

In a brief chat with the media, the BJP leader thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National president J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and national general secretary (organising) B.L. Santhosh for giving him the opportunity. Party workers also felicitated him along with other leaders. Mr. Laxman has been elected unopposed from Uttar Pradesh last month.