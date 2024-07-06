ADVERTISEMENT

K Keshava Rao appointed as Telangana Govt Advisor

Published - July 06, 2024 02:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

He left BRS to join Congress recently

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

BRS leader K. Keshava Rao, who joined Congress on July 3, 2024, was appointed as Advisor to Telangana Government (Public Affairs) on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior politician K Keshava Rao, who joined the Congress recently from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), has been appointed as Advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs) with Cabinet status.

The orders were issued on Saturday. Mr. Keshava Rao joined the Congress recently, 11 years after he left to join the BRS. Mr. Keshava Rao, a former president of the AP Congress Committee in the combined Andhra Pradesh recently left the BRS. He also resigned as Rajya Sabha member, a position he got from the BRS.

Mr. Keshava Rao served a Minister in the Congress governments but left the party during the peak of the Telangana movement to join the BRS (then TRS). He was honoured by the party that made him the Secretary-General and also nominated him to Rajya Sabha twice.

After the Congress assumed power in Telangana in December-2023, he decided to join the Congress stating that he was desperate to come back to his parent party. His daughter and Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also joined the Congress. Ms. Vijayalakshmi was elected as the Mayor from the BRS. However, his son Viplav continues to remain in the BRS.

