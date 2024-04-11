ADVERTISEMENT

Jyotiba Phule a mentor for future generations, says Revanth 

April 11, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister recalls services and sacrifices of Phule on his 198th birth anniversary

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy taken on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who fought against caste discrimination, continues to be a mentor for future generations.

The Chief Minister remembered the services and sacrifices of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his 198th birth anniversary on Thursday. Phule, who started his life as common man, grew as a great social activist and turned into a role model for all, he said.

The path chosen and followed by Phule for upliftment of backward classes and dalits is an inspiration to all those who aspire for the welfare of the society. The State government is taking up innovative programmes in true spirit of principles of Mahatma Phule, he said.

The government had accordingly rechristened Pragati Bhavan as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on the first day of its formation. It has subsequently introduced a slew of new schemes for the empowerment of women. The government has already implemented free bus travel for women and supply of LPG cylinders at ₹500 under Mahalakshmi scheme as part of the six guarantees it had promised to people, he said.

