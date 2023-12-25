GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jyoti Buddha Prakash made Transport Commissioner in minor IAS reshuffle

Six other officers are transferred and given new postings  

December 25, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats on Sunday, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been transferred and posted as the Transport Commissioner.

He will be replaced by Tribal Welfare department special secretary E. Sridhar. Mr. Sridhar will also hold the full additional charge as TSIIC vice-chairman and managing director relieving E.V. Narasimha Reddy, who had been posted as Tribal Welfare director in place of Christina Z. Chongthu.

Rangareddy District Collector Bharati Hollikeri has been asked to report to the General Administration department and Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Gowtham Potru been given full additional charge as Rangareddy Collector.

GHMC additional commissioner Shruti Ojha has been posted as Board of Intermediate Secretary and Intermediate Education director relieving Naveen Mittal from the full additional charge of the post.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as Civil Supplies Commissioner relieving Anil Kumar from the full additional charge of the post, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.