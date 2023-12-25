Jyoti Buddha Prakash made Transport Commissioner in minor IAS reshuffle

December 25, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats on Sunday, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been transferred and posted as the Transport Commissioner.

He will be replaced by Tribal Welfare department special secretary E. Sridhar. Mr. Sridhar will also hold the full additional charge as TSIIC vice-chairman and managing director relieving E.V. Narasimha Reddy, who had been posted as Tribal Welfare director in place of Christina Z. Chongthu.

Rangareddy District Collector Bharati Hollikeri has been asked to report to the General Administration department and Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Gowtham Potru been given full additional charge as Rangareddy Collector.

GHMC additional commissioner Shruti Ojha has been posted as Board of Intermediate Secretary and Intermediate Education director relieving Naveen Mittal from the full additional charge of the post.

Devendra Singh Chauhan, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as Civil Supplies Commissioner relieving Anil Kumar from the full additional charge of the post, according to orders issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari.