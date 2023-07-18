Juvenile booked for attempt to murder following group clash at bonalu procession

July 18, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

An attempted murder case was booked against a 16-year-old juvenile boy by the Osmania University (OU) police following a group clash during bonalu procession in Tarnaka on Sunday night.

Inspector Bhaskar Juttu from the OU police said that both the groups were heavily drunk and were dancing during the procession at Tarnaka on Sunday night. “The accused booked in the case was with three others, while the other group had three members in total. All of them were juveniles,” said the police.

They clashed after they accidentally pushed each other during the dance and started attacking in sudden rage. “The accused boy pulled out a knife he had on him and attacked the others. Following a Dial 100 call, a patrol team reached the spot and detained them. On Monday morning, a case was booked against the 16-year-old under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC,” said the official.