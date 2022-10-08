Justify your resignation: TRS

Munugode win will be a gift to KCR to go national with a bang: Prashanth Reddy

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency is forced upon people by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unable to digest the increasing popularity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at national level.

Speaking to newspersons here on Saturday, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said the by-election was the result of an individual’s selfish interests and conspiracy of a party. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had betrayed people for extending his and family’s business interests as he himself had told him (Jagadish Reddy) six months ago that he had secured a ₹22,000-crore contract at the behest of some leaders in Delhi.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy sought to know whether Mr. Rajgopal Reddy had ever made an attempt to meet even him since he was the Minister from the district for the development of the constituency. If at all the resignation was for development, he sought to know how Mr. Rajgopal Reddy would develop the constituency being a BJP MLA, when he could not do anything as an MLA of another opposition party in the State for the last four years.

Further, he wanted Mr. Rajgopal Reddy to justify his quitting Congress and joining BJP when the latter could poll only about 12,000 votes in the last election. The TRS leader said the main contest would be between TRS and Congress although the latter had leadership problem in the constituency.

On the talk of dissidence in TRS he said there was no such situation in the party and there was nothing wrong in leaders aspiring for ticket. On the BJP allegation of outsiders staying put in the constituency, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said when BJP leaders including Chief Ministers of other States could camp there, why not local Ministers like him.

Meanwhile, at an election campaign meeting at Choutappal Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were conspiring to limit Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to Telangana itself after his plans to spread Bharat Rashtra Samithi to different parts of the country. The TRS win in Munugode would be a gift to Mr. Rao to venture into national political arena with a bang, he said.