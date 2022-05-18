Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s elevation as HC CJ recommended

Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday has recommended for elevation of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court as its Chief Justice in the backdrop of transfer of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had been Telangana HC judge since October 22, 2021, having been transferred from Bombay HC. He was appointed as additional judge of Gauhati HC on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March 20, 2013 before being transferred to Bombay HC in 2019.