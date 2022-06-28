Justice Ujjal Bhuyan takes oath as Telangana HC Chief Justice

Marri Ramu June 28, 2022 12:42 IST

The new CJ is likely to begin hearing the cases at the HC from 12 noon

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan being sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, June 28, 2022. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also seen | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice designate Justice Ujjal Bhuyan at Raj Bhavan here at 10:05 am. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Speakers of Assembly and Council Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy, judges of the HC and several public representatives along with top officials were present. The oath taking programme began with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar seeking permission of the Governor to initiate the proceedings. HC official read out the warrant issued by the President appointing Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Telangana HC CJ. Later, the Governor administered the oath of office to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. After completion of the programme, the new CJ is likely to begin hearing the cases at the HC from 12 noon.



