Justice Sujoy Paul stresses role of village elders in mediation to resolve disputes

Published - July 27, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Sujoy Paul addressing the community mediation volunteers in Kamareddy on Saturday.

Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and a High Court Justice, Justice Sujoy Paul, urged community mediation volunteers to revive the traditional practice where village elders mediated disputes on the spot, emphasizing the importance of mediation in resolving conflicts.

Addressing the community volunteers at a training session on Saturday, Justice Paul highlighted the need for specialized training for community volunteers. He noted that a lack of understanding often leads villagers to pursue court cases instead of resolving issues amicably.

A mediation volunteer speaking at training session in Kamareddy on Saturday.

Justice Paul pointed out that village elders traditionally mediated disputes on the spot and cited successful mediation centres in Kerala and Madhya Pradesh as examples.

High Court Judge and Kamareddy District Administrative Judge, Justice J. Srinivas Rao, also addressed the gathering. He stressed that community mediation volunteers should work with local leaders to resolve disputes, thus saving time and resources that would otherwise be spent in court.

Following the event, Justices Sujoy Paul and J. Srinivas Rao, along with Telangana State Service Authority Member Secretary Panchakshari, visited the District Legal Service Authority and the Office of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System.

Member Secretary of the Telangana State Legal Service Authority, Panchakshari, District Judge Dr. C.H.V.R.R Varaprasad, Additional District Judge Lalsingh Srinivas Naik, Senior Civil Judge and Secretary T. Nagarani, District Collector Ashish Sangwan, S.P. Sindhu Sharma and others attended the meeting.

