Justice Shameem Akhter to head Telangana govt.’s one-man panel to study SC sub-categorisation

The Telangana Government has appointed Justice Shameem Akhter, former Judge of Telangana High Court to head the one-man commission constituted under the Commission of Inquiry to study on sub-classification within Scheduled Castes reserved categories and make recommendations to the Govrenment.

The Government Order issued by Scheduled Castes Development Department on Friday (October 11, 2024) said the Seven Judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on August 1 had given a judgement on the sub-classification within the scheduled caste reserved categories.

Consequently, the Telangana Government had constituted a six member committee headed by Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy as the chairman to study the said judgement and carefully examine various aspects associated with the issue and make recommendations regarding the way forward. The committee which met and discussed the issue in detail recommended appointment of a Commission of Inquiry for sub-classification within SC reserved categories.

The GO said since the subject matter is of public importance, Government of Telangana has decided to appointment the Commission.

The Terms of Reference of the said Commission includes; to undertake a rationale sub-classification and grouping together of the homogeneous sub-castes of SC’s in the State by adopting a scientific methodology and by considering the available contemporaneous data and census.

The Commission will also conduct empirical studies to identify inter-see backwardness within various sub-groups of SC’s in the State by focussing on inadequacy of representation in the services and admissions to educational institutions.

This apart the panel will examine various facets of the social, economic, political and educational backwardness among various sub groups and identify the manner of effective implementation of sub-classification in term of the judgement of the Supreme Court.

The Commission will submit a report within specific recommendations on the above aspects and on all other measures required to be undertaken to ensure that the benefits of reservation policies are equitably distributed among the various ub-groups of SC’s.

The panel will hold its sittings at Hyderabad or at any other place as it considers necessary. The panel will complete its inquiry and submit a report to the Government within a period of 60 days from the date of assumption of charge.