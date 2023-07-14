HamberMenu
Justice P. Naveen Rao is acting CJ of Telangana HC

A notification to this extent was issued by the President. However, Justice Naveen Rao is getting superannuated on Friday

July 14, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Ponugoti Naveen Rao, senior most judge of Telangana High Court, has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of the High Court as its CJ Ujjal Bhuyan relinquished charge on Thursday having been elevated as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

A notification to this extent was issued by the President. However, Justice Naveen Rao is getting superannuated on Friday. In this backdrop, the President appointed Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, senior most puisne judge of Telangana High Court, as acting CJ to perform the duties of the office of the Telangana High Court.

In a related development, a notification was issued transferring Justice Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari of Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court. The Judge was directed to assume charge of her office in Karnataka High Court.

