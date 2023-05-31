Justice Laxman expresses pain over attempts by two Telugu TV news channels to tarnish his image

May 31, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice M. Laxman of Telangana High Court, who granted conditional anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy on May 31 , expressed pain over attempts by a section of media to tarnish his image.

In the order pronounced in criminal petition filed by the MP seeking pre-arrest bail, the Judge categorically stated that he wanted to place on record attempts by “selective media to thwart my image and attempts to intimidate and threaten to derail independent thought process in arriving just decision in this matter”. The Judge said that he has greatest regard to press and news media which is the fourth estate and which is forerunner in preserving democracy.

Noting that media organisations have every right to express their opinion touching merits of any decision, Justice Laxman observed that “day-by-day reputation of such important institution is eroding but for some individuals”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently referring to a discussion in some Telugu TV news channels, the Judge said that a participant (who is suspended and detained Judge) made direct attack by saying “money bags went to the Judge”.

Another participant (who seems to be holding a respectable office) used derogatory language. He made “gestures which are aimed to tarnish my comprehension and competency abilities by his mis-representation and misunderstanding of deliberations of court proceedings”, the judge said in his order.

“I am least worried about such attempts to tarnish image, since image one has is indestructible and if such image is prone to destruction, it is not an image at all,” the Judge said.

Justice Laxman said all that concerned him was such actions damaging institutional image, and it was high time to protect it by concerned efforts. He said that he was “greatly hurt” not by any individual’s comment, but by the facilitation and abetment done by selective media.

“In my view, such actions clearly amount to invocation of proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act, but I desist to do, leaving open to head of institution to take or not to take action,” the Judge said. He said that at one stage he thought of recusing himself from hearing the MP’s bail plea.

Justice Laxman noted that he, however, changed his mind being remindful of oath of office particularly “discharge of duties without fear”. The Judge directed the HC Registry to place his order in the petition along with the video clippings of debates of Mahaa News and ABN News (Telugu) of May 26 by downloading from available source with regard to evening/early night debates over present proceedings.

The same be presented to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to take appropriate decision, the Judge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT