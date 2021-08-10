Justice Keshava Rao remembered

HYDERABAD

Justice P. Keshava Rao, who passed away on Monday, would be remembered for his simplicity, sincerity, hard work and impeccable integrity, said Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli on Tuesday.

Speaking at the referral meeting held in First Court hall of the HC here, the CJ said late Justice Keshava Rao had disposed of 5,222 main cases and 1,104 miscellaneous cases during his tenure lasting a month short of four years. His contribution to legal fraternity in general and the judiciary in particular was enormous, the CJ said.

Justice Keshava Rao was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago. He underwent a surgery and was administered chemotherapy and radiotherapy. After the surgery, he continued to attend the HC. He was under palliative care for past six months.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad said Justice Keshava Rao’s zeal to attend the court despite ill health made him an exceptional character placing him on a high pedestal in the history of Telangana High Court.