Justice K. Laxman stays proceedings in case against Manthani MLA

Case registered by Returning Officer based on a complaint made by a BRS leader

November 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim order staying all further proceedings, including the arrest of Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu of Congress, in a criminal case registered by Manthani police of Ramagundam Commissionerate.

A case under the provisions of Representation of People Act and sections 171 G (making a false statement connected to election) and 505 (statement conducting to mischief) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Mr. Sridhar Babu based on the complaint of Manthani Assembly constituency Returning Officer V. Hanuma Naik. The RO stated in his complaint that a BRS leader Putta Madhukar approached him stating that the MLA made false allegations accusing him of involvement in a murder.

The MLA moved the HC seeking to quash the FIR issued against him. The government pleader informed the court that already the police had issued notices to the MLA under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code in the matter. The matter is posted to December 15 for next hearing.

