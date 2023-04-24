Justice K. Lakshman summons CCLA in pleas over revenue records

April 24, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court directed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) to appear before the court on Tuesday to explain issues like not issuing certified copies of sale deeds registered in Dharani portal.

The judge passed this direction on Monday in a batch of writ petitions in which the petitioners contended that citizens were not being issued such certified copies without any justifiable reasons. He instructed Assistant Government Pleader D. Kiran to inform the CCLA about the interim direction.

Justice K. Lakshman observed that the CCLA had to consider certain aspects arising out of the contentions of the petitioners pertaining to Dharani portal. The CCLA had issued certain guidelines through circular no. 1 in January of 2021 with regard to Purification and Updation of Land Records.

As per the guidelines, citizens can submit online applications seeking e-pattadar passbooks, correction of data entry and all land related matters. They have to be considered within a week by the authorities. Similarly, F-Line applications were to be finalised within 45 days. However, the District Collectors and other Revenue Authorities were not considering such applications as per the time-line.

“Therefore, the litigants are filing several writ petitions which is burdening this court. The same is also causing hardship to them,” the judge observed. Several online applications were being rejected with a single word ‘rejected’ without explaining specific reasons for turning down the applications. The portal was also not considering sale certificates issued by the bankers or financial institutions to the ‘auction purchasers’, the judge said.

In this backdrop, the court decided to summon the CCLA to explain the issues arising out of the batch of writ petitions.