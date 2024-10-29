GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Justice K. Lakshman sets aside Amoy Kumar’s orders over land in Guttalabegumpet

Published - October 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the orders issued by IAS officer B. Amoy Kumar declaring 52 acres of land as private property in prime locality of Guttalabegumpet behind Marri Chenna Reddy HRD Institute in Hyderabad.

The judge passed this direction while hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by one Raunaq Yar Khan, Bukthyar Khan and their family members all of whom claimed the land belonged to them. The IAS officer, who was recently grilled by Enforcement Directorate officials for over two days over a land dispute, de-notified the 52 acres of land and declared it as private property during his stint as Ranga Reddy district Collector.

The petitioners claimed that the land was inherited by them through a gift deed dated March 31, 1971 by their mother Lateefunnisa Begum. According to them, she secured the property from her father — the late Nawab Nazeer Nawaz Jung. As legal battle started over the property, the court issued orders earlier to maintain status quo over 73.39 acres of land in survey number 63 of Guttalabegumpet.

Mr. Amoy Kumar on August 8, 2022 issued proceedings de-notifying 52 acres of land under the same survey number. He sent a communication to officials of the Registration department to permit registrations of the land.

But the State government in 1989 issued an order alienating 63.07 acres out of the 78.37 acres under survey no 63 of Guttalabegumpet to the Registrar of the then Telugu University. Since then, both the parties had been claiming rights over the land.

