Justice for ‘Telangana Martyrs’ sought

Demanding justice to the ‘Telangana martyrs’ AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan held a protest along with the families of those who lost lives in the agitation at the Gun Park here on Tuesday.

Later, speaking to the media along with Telangana activists Pasham Yadagiri and Gade Innayya, he demanded that ₹ 10 lakh assistance, a government job, three acres of cultivable land and a double bedroom house to each of the family members of the martyrs should be allotted immediately as promised in the TRS manifesto in 2014.

He said Telangana State was formed as a result of the self-sacrifice of thousands of young people and the government cannot insults the families of the martyrs. Moreover, it would be unfair to identify only 576 when in fact the number of martyrs is as high as 1,560 as per several reports and studies.

Mr. Sravan said it was the social responsibility to honour the martyrs and provide for the well-being of their families and ignoring them is a crime. He assured that the Congress party will fight until justice is done to the martyrs and their families.