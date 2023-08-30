HamberMenu
Justice for Palamuru only when Congress comes to power: Revanth Reddy

Mr. Reddy was speaking after several leaders from the BRS and BJP from Gadwal constituency joined the Congress in his presence on Tuesday

August 30, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy . File.

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy . File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Stating that Jurala, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, Srisailam and Kalvakurti lift schemes were built by the previous Congress governments Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy said Palamuru will get justice only when the Congress comes back to power.

Mr. Reddy was speaking after several leaders from the BRS and BJP from Gadwal constituency joined the Congress in his presence on Tuesday. Among them were former Market Committee chairman Venkat Ramireddy, retired MEO Satyanarayana, MPTCs Shivareddy, Eshwar, former MPPs Govind, Naidu, Sarpanch Sunitha and ward members.

Welcoming them into the party fold, he called upon the party ranks to take BRS’ failures to the people with the slogan ‘Tiragabadadam-Tarimikodadam’ (meaning rise and revolt). He said Congress should win all 14 seats in the combined Mahabubnagar district and the party would take the responsibility of completing all the irrigation projects in Palamuru district on priority.

He also assured that Congress would implement the Chevella Dalit-Tribal Declaration and shed light on the lives of Dalits and tribals. Elderly persons, widows, disabled, beedi workers, single women, toddy tappers, handloom workers, AIDS victims, filaria and dialysis patients will be given pension of ₹4,000 per month.

Mr.Reddy said farmers will benefit from the ₹2 lakh loan waiver while 2 lakh government job vacancies will be filled. Cooking gas cylinder will be provided for ₹500 and the government will bear medical expenses up to ₹5 lakh for the poor through Aarogyasri. Every poor person who builds a house will be given ₹5 lakh, he added.

