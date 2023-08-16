HamberMenu
Justice for BCs under Congress rule only: VHR

August 16, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former PCC chief and BC Declaration Committee chief V. Hanumantha Rao addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Former PCC chief and BC Declaration Committee chief V. Hanumantha Rao addressing a party meeting in Nizamabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

Former PCC chief and chairman of the BC Declaration Committee of the TPCC V. Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said only under the Congress rule would BCs get fair share and justice.

Addressing a preparatory meeting of the BCs at Nizamabad on Wednesday, Mr. Rao called upon BCs of Telangana to come together and fight for their rights because unity only could achieve anything.

Mr. Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he was from the OBCs but nothing had been done for the BCs, who constituted 56% of the country’s population. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had enabled him to get first-hand feel of the suffering of weaker sections, including the BCs.

Stating that the Congress alone was concerned about weaker sections and minorities, he recalled the services of the former Prime Ministers – late Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for downtrodden sections.

Alleging that the BRS leadership, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was anti-BCs, the Congress leader said gullible people were cheated in the name of Dalit Bandhu.

The meeting was attended by TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, former Government Whip Eravatri Anil, DCC rural incharge Bhupathi Reddy, PCC vice-president Taher Bin Hamdan, PCC general secretaries Gadugu Gangadhar and Nagesh Reddy, city Congress committee president Keshe Venu, former MLC Arikela Narsa Reddy, and State Kisan Congress president K. Anvesh Reddy

The meeting observed two-minute silence in memory of balladeer Gaddar, who passed away earlier this month.

