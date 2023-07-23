Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

July 23, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Alok Aradhe was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

He was administered the oath of office by the Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan. Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion. Eminent personalities from the judiciary, public representatives, and bureaucrats also attended the event.

Justice Aradhe succeeds Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Earlier, Justice Aradhe served as Judge in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. Born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur, Chattisgarh Justice Aradhe enrolled as a lawyer in 1988.

He practised at the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur and was later appointed as the Additional judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in 2009, and as Permanent Judge in 2011. Later, he served in the Jammu Kashmir High Court from 2016.

He took oath as Judge of Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2018, and also worked as the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court before being appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.