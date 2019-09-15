Jurala, Srisailam continue to get good volume of flood

In spite of reduced inflows into the upstream reservoirs such as Almatti and Tungabhadra, which supplement water to Krishna Basin projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the flood to Jurala and Srisailam projects is still continuing in a considerable volume.

Against the inflows of about one lakh cusecs and nearly 30,000 cusecs into Almatti and Tungabhadra dams, respectively, the downstream reservoirs Jurala and Srisailam were getting nearly 2 lakh and 2.7 lakh cusecs of water as on Saturday night with the help of earlier release of flood in the upstream.

Although the inflows into Almatti and Tungabhadra have come down with the trend of further fall, the flood to Ujjani dam in Maharashtra across Bhima river was on the rise again improving the prospects of more flood days to reservoirs in Telangana and AP to enable them fill tanks and other dependent reservoirs by drawing water from Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast bulletin, Almatti was expected to receive about 8.5 tmcft volume of water in the 24-hour period till 8 a.m. on Sunday at the rate of less than one lakh cusecs. About 1 tmcft volume of water was expected to be released downstream to Narayanpur and in the similar measure from there to Jurala. Similarly, nearly 2 tmcft volume of water was expected to be released from Tungabhadra towards Srisailam.

Ujjani dam in Maharastra was expected to get over 3.5 tmcft flood in the 24-hour period till 8 a.m. on Sunday and most of it is likely to be discharged into the river course towards Jurala. When contacted, flood monitoring officials stated that the discharge of flood into the river course at Narayanpur dam was about 5,800 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Saturday and it was likely to go up. Jurala was getting about 1.97 lakh cusecs flood from Krishna and Bhima rivers and Srisailam was getting about 2.69 lakh cusecs flood from Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

Discharge of flood to the river course at Srisailam was nearly 2.4 lakh cusecs through the spillway and from the two power houses. Although 10 crest gates were opened for 10 feet height each early in the morning on Saturday, four gates were closed by 6 p.m. Similarly, Nagarjunasagar was discharging over 2.65 lakh cusecs into the river course through the spillway and power house against the inflows of over 1.82 lakh cusecs.