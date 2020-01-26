Jupally urged to quit TRS than face insults

Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar urged former minister and TRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao to take a decision to leave the party rather than face insults and abuses after showing his strength in the municipal polls.

In a statement here, Mr. Prabhakar said Jupally Krishna Rao had resigned as a Minister from the Congress government in support of a separate Telangana but he is being shabbily treated by the TRS after showing his strength and following in Kollapur constituency.

Defying the party orders, Mr. Krishna Rao ensured the victory of ‘rebel’ TRS candidates in the recent municipal elections in Kollapur fighting on the symbol of the All India Forward Block (AIFB) party.

Mr. Prabhakar said despite proving his popularity in the constituency all he was getting from the TRS was insults. It is high time he decides on his political future and hits back on those who hurt his self-respect, he said.