Jupally outlines roadmap for the revival of tourism sector in Telangana  

Stating that Telangana’s tourism sector witnessed significant stagnation over the past decade due to various factors, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced that they had prepared a comprehensive roadmap to rejuvenate the tourism sector by making a draft Telangana Tourism policy.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said, “Tourism was the most neglected subject under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule. The State lacks a dedicated policy and framework for tourism development, with the last policy drafted in the united Andhra Pradesh in 2010.”

The Minister further pointed out the delays caused by long-standing legal issues and the time taken to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks. Despite these challenges, he stressed that most legal cases have been resolved, bringing in revenue for the department.

Mr. Rao also announced the development of the prestigious Buddhavanam project at Nagarjunasagar into an international centre for Mahayana Buddhism, attracting interest from global players.

The rich flora and fauna of Somasila’s backwaters will be developed for destination weddings and adventure tourism, while a long stretch of the Krishna backwaters is set to become an eco-tourism hub. Studies are being conducted for setting up ropeways, with work already initiated at Bhongir Fort. Several locations, including Ramappa, Somashila, Laknavaram, Nagarjunasagar, and Anantagiri Hills in Vikrabad, are identified as potential sites for destination weddings.

In Phanigiri, a significant Buddhist monastery, excavations have unearthed valuable artifacts, now preserved in a newly established museum. Emphasising the importance of language and culture, he said, “We aim to promote Telangana’s art forms like ‘Perini Shivatandavam’ dance bringing them to the people’s doorsteps through performances in prominent places like malls and shopping areas in Hyderabad,”

The minister also announced plans to address the decline of the National Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (NITHM) by upgrading it to a Skill University with new leadership to restore its past glory.

Mr. Rao highlighted potential areas for tourism growth in Telangana, including medical tourism and eco-tourism. “Our Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy sees immense potential in medical tourism, and we have approached several stakeholders to focus on this vertical,” he noted. Plans are also underway to establish a Buddhist University, Museum, and Budget Hotel in Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, and a wellness tourism resort in Anantagiri Hills.